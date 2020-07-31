Aug. 4: Drug Take-Back Event at SCV Sheriff’s Station

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station J-Team will host a drug take-back event on Tuesday, August 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents may drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at a temporary collection site set up in front of the station at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia 91355.

The free service provides a venue for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medications so drugs are not thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet, where they could eventually end up in our drinking water.

“Prescription medications have the potential to be abused by family members or friends,” said Sgt. Ericka Gooseberry of the Juvenile Intervention Team. “By clearing medicine cabinets of unwanted medications, it’s an opportunity for everyone to help prevent drug addiction and overdoses.”

In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, we ask that you wear a face covering, and do not attend if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been asked to quarantine.

Please note: No sharps or needles will be accepted at this drop-off event, however, a permanent receptacle is located in front of the station for residents to dispose of these items safely.

The J-Team may be reached at JTeamSCV@lasd.org.