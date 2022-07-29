Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families

SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the school’s Shakespeare Theatre at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic. RSVPs are not required but strongly encouraged and can be made here.
SCVi maintains a unique emphasis on using methods that foster learners’ social-emotional development. A cornerstone of SCVi’s educational philosophy involves Project-Based Learning, an innovative, research-based method of instruction that requires students to tackle deeply engaging projects about real-world issues. They use critical thought, inquiry and synthesis to create solutions and present their findings to their peers. For learners in upper grades, an academic and college counselor works hand in hand with each student to create a plan to help them succeed academically, emotionally and socially.
SCVi offers a dual-language immersion program and is the only school in the SCV to offer the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for learners in their junior or senior year of high school.
The school offers a high-quality visual arts program for all grade levels and a theater program for grades 3-12.
Sports are also offered from third through 12th grade, with upper school teams participating in the CIF Omega League.
Young athletes can participate in basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball, cross-country, softball, baseball, golf and equestrian teams.
SCVi also offers:
–Individualized learning plans. Whether your child needs extra help or is advanced, we will engage your student where they are and guide their academic achievement even further than you might imagine.
–Entrepreneur and internship opportunities. Our young people are creating and developing new businesses and strategies, using their 21st century skills today, not waiting until they have graduated to start changing the world.
–Options. Not all families are the same, and not all learners are the same. SCVi offers a variety of individualized learning options, from home study to hybrid learning programs, online classes and concurrent enrollment at College of the Canyons. Whatever your learner’s needs are, they can be met at SCVi.
Registering your child at SCVi is quick and easy, visit SCVi Enrollment and fill out the form. You’ll receive an email from the SCVi registrar with further instructions. For more information visit SCVi.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Santa Clarita and NEOWB Outreach invite the community to a Voter Registration and Backpack Plus School Supply Giveaway which will be held at three locations from Aug. 4-6.
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.