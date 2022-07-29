Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families

SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the school’s Shakespeare Theatre at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic. RSVPs are not required but strongly encouraged and can be made here.

SCVi maintains a unique emphasis on using methods that foster learners’ social-emotional development. A cornerstone of SCVi’s educational philosophy involves Project-Based Learning, an innovative, research-based method of instruction that requires students to tackle deeply engaging projects about real-world issues. They use critical thought, inquiry and synthesis to create solutions and present their findings to their peers. For learners in upper grades, an academic and college counselor works hand in hand with each student to create a plan to help them succeed academically, emotionally and socially.

SCVi offers a dual-language immersion program and is the only school in the SCV to offer the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for learners in their junior or senior year of high school.

The school offers a high-quality visual arts program for all grade levels and a theater program for grades 3-12.

Sports are also offered from third through 12th grade, with upper school teams participating in the CIF Omega League.

Young athletes can participate in basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball, cross-country, softball, baseball, golf and equestrian teams.

SCVi also offers:

–Individualized learning plans. Whether your child needs extra help or is advanced, we will engage your student where they are and guide their academic achievement even further than you might imagine.

–Entrepreneur and internship opportunities. Our young people are creating and developing new businesses and strategies, using their 21st century skills today, not waiting until they have graduated to start changing the world.

–Options. Not all families are the same, and not all learners are the same. SCVi offers a variety of individualized learning options, from home study to hybrid learning programs, online classes and concurrent enrollment at College of the Canyons. Whatever your learner’s needs are, they can be met at SCVi.

Registering your child at SCVi is quick and easy, visit SCVi Enrollment and fill out the form. You’ll receive an email from the SCVi registrar with further instructions. For more information visit SCVi.

