August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
| Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
Lake Hughes freeway sign

The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.

Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9:

— On southbound I-5 from two miles north of Templin Highway to Lake Hughes Road two lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (10 a.m. on Saturday morning).

— The northbound right lane remains closed 24/7 through October.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work continues to keep the freeways safe.

Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X.

Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City

Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident

Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area

Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream

Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
FULL STORY...
