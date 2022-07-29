Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center

Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration “Celebrate the Caribbean” Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.

There will be musical performances by Upstream, reggage, soca and Caribbean music. A Caribbean drum circle and steel pan demo with Joseph Peck as well as soca and afrobeats dance instruction by Betty Rox will also be at the event.

Other activities include limbo dances, arts and crafts, barrier reef scuba experience, a treasure adventure and a tasting flight. Food trucks will also be available.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

