Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
cafe con lech

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Summer is the perfect time to connect, reflect and refocus on business goals. This gathering is an opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, exchange insights and find inspiration to finish the year strong.

This networking event is designed to connect the Hispanic business community for collaboration, inspiration and growth. Enjoy coffee and pastries and mingle with like-minded professionals. Whether looking to expand networks, spark new ideas or gain fresh perspectives, this event is designed to support everyone’s journey toward success.

Tickets for members are $10.

Non-members are $20.

All businesses and professionals are welcome to join.

To purchase tickets visit the SCV Chamber website.

