Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Summer is the perfect time to connect, reflect and refocus on business goals. This gathering is an opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, exchange insights and find inspiration to finish the year strong.

This networking event is designed to connect the Hispanic business community for collaboration, inspiration and growth. Enjoy coffee and pastries and mingle with like-minded professionals. Whether looking to expand networks, spark new ideas or gain fresh perspectives, this event is designed to support everyone’s journey toward success.

Tickets for members are $10.

Non-members are $20.

All businesses and professionals are welcome to join.

To purchase tickets visit the SCV Chamber website.

