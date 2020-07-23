[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
SCV Water

Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 

The GSP will be tailored to the resources and needs within our community and must be adopted by January 2022.

Workshop Topics: Local Ecosystems and the Groundwater/Surface Water Connection
In this public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts as they explain information that relates to how groundwater and surface water interact, and second, the process that took place to identify potential groundwater-dependent ecosystems along the river.

The presentation on groundwater and surface water interaction looks at historical information and some of the most important factors that play a role in how surface water and groundwater interact along the river.

The presentation on mapping potential groundwater dependent ecosystems (GDEs) will explain the methods and guidelines used to map potential GDEs and what’s been learned so far. GDEs are ecological communities of plant and animal species that depend on groundwater emerging from aquifers or on groundwater occurring near the ground surface.

Following each presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.  

For more on the Aug. 5 Public Workshop, visit: scvgsa.org.

A resource center will be available where you can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will also be available to provide additional comments.

 

###

 

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
SACRAMENTO - As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is adjusting along with them.
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
