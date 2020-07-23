Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop

Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).

The GSP will be tailored to the resources and needs within our community and must be adopted by January 2022.

Workshop Topics: Local Ecosystems and the Groundwater/Surface Water Connection

In this public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts as they explain information that relates to how groundwater and surface water interact, and second, the process that took place to identify potential groundwater-dependent ecosystems along the river.

The presentation on groundwater and surface water interaction looks at historical information and some of the most important factors that play a role in how surface water and groundwater interact along the river.

The presentation on mapping potential groundwater dependent ecosystems (GDEs) will explain the methods and guidelines used to map potential GDEs and what’s been learned so far. GDEs are ecological communities of plant and animal species that depend on groundwater emerging from aquifers or on groundwater occurring near the ground surface.

Following each presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

For more on the Aug. 5 Public Workshop, visit: scvgsa.org.

A resource center will be available where you can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will also be available to provide additional comments.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.