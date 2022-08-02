Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event

The city of Santa Clarita presents National Disc Golf Day Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Park.

Experience and celebrate the sport of disc golf, a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target; it is played using rules similar to golf.

This is a family-friendly event for all ages and abilities. Enjoy live demonstrations, clinics, games, prizes and more.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information contact adultsports@santa-clarita.com or call (661)290-2240.

