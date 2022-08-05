Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event

The Friends of Castaic Lake will hold a ‘Pride in the Lake’ event, Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m.

This is a monthly event and a great way to get outside and do something positive for the community.

The meeting area is at the Lagoon Launch Ramp area and everyone will be supplied gloves, trash bags/buckets and trash pickers to pick up trash until 11 a.m.

Just bring a desire to make one of Los Angeles County’s best parks, Castaic Lake, even better.

More information can be found on the Friends of Castaic Lake website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...