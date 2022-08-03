Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.

They’ll make a great addition to your landscape Join our free virtual gardening class, “Top 30 Plants for the SCV,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m.

This class will introduce you to a variety of plants that will bring beauty and water efficiency to your landscape no matter where you live in the valley.

Register today to learn about the top 30 plants for the Santa Clarita Valley from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist, and California Certified Nurseryman.

This class will cover in detail a variety of plants, trees, and shrubs that will thrive during drought periods and look beautiful.

“The Top 30 Plants for the SCV is a selection of plants that will do well no matter where you live in the SCV,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company, said. “This list was curated in partnership with SCV Water and local nurseries and considered criteria like availability, heat and cold tolerance, compatibility with different soil types, water efficiency and drought tolerance.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.

And don’t worry if you missed the live course all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Top 30 Plants for the SCV gardening class or to view our 2022 class schedule, visit SCV Water Gardening Classes.

