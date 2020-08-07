Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts

The Salvation Army’s Santa Clarita Valley Corps and Walmart are teaming to collect donations of school supplies in the nonprofit’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign this weekend.

Now through Sunday, local residents are invited to drop off donations of school supplies at either of the three SCV Walmarts, on Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia, Carl Boyer Drive and Canyon Country and The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

Donations appropriate for different age groupings — K-2, 3-6, junior high and high school — are requested.

On Thursday, August 13, residents may stop by the Salvation Army SCV Corps office at 22935 Lyons Avenue in Newhall 91321, to pick up supplies for their children.

Bring proof you live in the Santa Clarita Valley (ID with address or a bill with name and address on it).

Please wear a mask.

Visit the Salvation Army’s Santa Clarita Valley Corps website for more information.