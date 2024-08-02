Aug. 7: Crosspoint Church SCV Hosts Back-to-School Bash

|
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19. As families return from summer travel and children in Los Angeles County prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important, especially for those at high risk for severe illness.
The CalArts Center for New Performance has published a new book titled “Follow the Artist: 20 Years of CalArts Center for New Performance,” now available in stores and libraries.
Crosspoint Church SCV will host a Back to School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, "Ultraman: Rising."
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
1935
- Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released its Santa Clarita Second Quarter 2024 Economic Snapshot.
"Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80's & 90's" a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Thursday, September 5, 8 to 10 p.m.
Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, "Cold Sassy Tree," which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.
As we embrace the sunny days and warm nights of August, our community is still clamoring with excitement to spend their summer nights at Central Park.
Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the successful acquisition of substantial funding dedicated to several critical community projects including the Hart School District, veteran housing and North Valley YMCA.
1963
- Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story
]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
