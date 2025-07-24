Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN

The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.

Vickie Sanches will open the event followed by Mojo Filter Blues.

This event will include a raffle, Q and A session, an interview and more.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Tickets are $15.

Join the after party at Eighth & Rail for half priced drinks. Eighth & Rail is located at 22505 8th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

To purchase tickets visit, https://ticketstripe.com/events/613107440363941.

