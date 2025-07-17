header image

1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
| Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
2025 Black Business Month Celebration cropped

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.

CalArts is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Held during National Black Business Month, observed each August, this event recognizes the vital contributions of Black-owned businesses to the local and national economy.

Attendees can look forward to an inspiring evening of celebration and connection, with opportunities to network, hear powerful stories and engage with influential leaders from Santa Clarita’s Black business community.

“As the new Chair of the Black Business Council, I am honored to welcome everyone to our third Annual Black Business Month Celebration,” said Tamara Pickering, Chair of the Black Business Council. “This event is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and success of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders in our community. It’s an opportunity to come together, share stories, build connections, and foster an environment where Black-owned businesses continue to thrive. We invite you to join us in celebrating their achievements and contributing to a future of greater opportunity and lasting impact.”

August is nationally recognized as Black Business Month, a time to celebrate the strength and significance of Black-owned businesses in Santa Clarita and beyond. As part of this celebration, the Chamber will recognize several individuals whose leadership, vision and dedication have made a meaningful difference in our business community.

This year’s honorees are:

GlowHouse Enterprises

Hammer & Nails

The Venue Valencia

“We are honored to celebrate the incredible impact Black-owned businesses have on our local economy and community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This celebration is a time to uplift and honor the achievements of Black entrepreneurs, and we proudly congratulate this year’s honorees for their leadership and dedication. We invite everyone in our community to join us in this celebration. It’s a meaningful opportunity for all of us to come together in support, unity, and appreciation of the diversity that strengthens our region.”

Registration for the celebration is available at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

2025 Black Business Month Celebration
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 16
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
July 22: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, "The Addams Family young@part" July 19-20.
July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG
CASPER Health Study Points to Health Impacts from Chiquita Canyon
A press release issued on Tuesday, July 15 from California Communities Against Toxics, on the results of a Community Assessment for Public Emergency Response (CASPER) survey of households within four miles of the Chiquita Canyon landfill indicates widespread public health impacts from emissions from the landfill.
CASPER Health Study Points to Health Impacts from Chiquita Canyon
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to share that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Inside the Valley 200.
SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur. 
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
 Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.
July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
Whitesides Secures Legislative Wins for CA-27
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) secured several key wins for California’s 27th District in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, bringing critical federal funding home that will help lower the cost of housing, create local jobs, support education and workforce development programs, and improve wildfire response capabilities.
Whitesides Secures Legislative Wins for CA-27
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17. members of Indivisible CA27 and local faith leaders have come together to organize a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," on Thursday, July 17.
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, "Stupid F***ing Bird," running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
