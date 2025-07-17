Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.

CalArts is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Held during National Black Business Month, observed each August, this event recognizes the vital contributions of Black-owned businesses to the local and national economy.

Attendees can look forward to an inspiring evening of celebration and connection, with opportunities to network, hear powerful stories and engage with influential leaders from Santa Clarita’s Black business community.

“As the new Chair of the Black Business Council, I am honored to welcome everyone to our third Annual Black Business Month Celebration,” said Tamara Pickering, Chair of the Black Business Council. “This event is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and success of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders in our community. It’s an opportunity to come together, share stories, build connections, and foster an environment where Black-owned businesses continue to thrive. We invite you to join us in celebrating their achievements and contributing to a future of greater opportunity and lasting impact.”

August is nationally recognized as Black Business Month, a time to celebrate the strength and significance of Black-owned businesses in Santa Clarita and beyond. As part of this celebration, the Chamber will recognize several individuals whose leadership, vision and dedication have made a meaningful difference in our business community.

This year’s honorees are:

GlowHouse Enterprises

Hammer & Nails

The Venue Valencia

“We are honored to celebrate the incredible impact Black-owned businesses have on our local economy and community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This celebration is a time to uplift and honor the achievements of Black entrepreneurs, and we proudly congratulate this year’s honorees for their leadership and dedication. We invite everyone in our community to join us in this celebration. It’s a meaningful opportunity for all of us to come together in support, unity, and appreciation of the diversity that strengthens our region.”

Registration for the celebration is available at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

