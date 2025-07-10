Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum

The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Lives, Redefining Strength,” captures the heart of the mission of the Triumph Foundation.

The Triumph Foundation meets people in the aftermath of a spinal cord injury, often at the most vulnerable time in their lives, and surrounds them with empathy, understand, community and hope.

Join the Triumph Foundation for an unforgettable evening of; craft cocktails, gourmet appetizers, live entertainment and meaningful moments.

The fundraising event will feature a silent auction plus an all-new live auction experience. It’ll be a celebration of resilience, connection and transformation.

This important Triumph Foundation tradition supports the Foundation’s programs throughout the year.

Triumph’s programs are primarily focused on people who have Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder causing paralysis. However, many of the programs are open to any person dealing with disability including family members. The Triumph Foundation outreach supports children, adults and Veterans; and people of all backgrounds. The majority of the Foundation’s outreach is in Southern California, but it also provides resources and assistance to people across the United States.

To date, the organization has touched the lives of more than 8,000 individuals with disabilities; given over $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens of accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; handed out over 2,000 Care Packs full of resources to those newly injured; holds 20+ adaptive recreation events annually and regularly visited 24 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout the Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and San Diego counties.

Triumph has two full-time and six part-time staff members, 80 professionally trained Ambassadors who implement programs, and a volunteer base of over 300. Triumph’s Board of Directors includes distinguished community leaders, including medical, legal, corporate and other professionals.

Triumph is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Tax ID #26-3295161, and a chapter of Move United, and the Los Angeles Paralympic Sport Club. Triumph is headquartered in a 2,000 sq ft warehouse in Santa Clarita.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Gala visit https://givebutter.com/c/triumph2025Gala.

For more information about the Triumph Foundation visit https://triumph-foundation.org.

