Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.

The public will be able to provide comments and/or ask questions.

This forum is intended to provide the community with a greater awareness of local law enforcement policies as well as information about ways they can safely and lawfully protest against immigration enforcement practices with which they may disagree.

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

To register for this virtual forum, click here.

