header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 30
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Aug. 8-10: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
| Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025
Fringe of the Woods

Returning for a fifth year, the Fringe of the Woods Festival will be held Aug. 8-10 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods, Frazier Park.

Each evening will feature completely different entertainment, hosted by emcee Erin-Kate Whitcomb.

Friday night, Aug. 8, features Genny Lim, the ninth San Francisco poet laureate, a recipient of two lifetime achievement awards from PEN Oakland and city of Berkeley and a former San Francisco jazz poet laureate. She is the author of five poetry collections and “Island: Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island,” winner of the American Book Award.

Lim’s play, “Paper Angels,” was the first Asian American play aired on PBS’ American Playhouse in 1985 and has been performed throughout the U.S., Canada and China. She has worked with past jazz legends including Max Roach and Herbie Lewis, and local musicians Jon Jang, John Santos, Destiny Muhammad, Marcus Shelby and Francis Wong.

Sebastian Boswell III returns to the Fringe of the Woods with an all-new show featuring demonstrations of ESP, clairvoyance and seemingly impossible physical feats practiced by mystics throughout history. In “The Ineffable Experience of Impossible Achievements,” Boswell III intends to leave the audience awed and inspired.

Boswell III insists he is not a magician, but possesses his extraordinary powers as a result of a lifetime of travel and study.

On the bill for Saturday night, Aug. 9, will be an original play written and performed by a duo drawing from local history. “Promise of a Lake” tells the true story of a pioneer family and their dream of building a lake in the mountains. “Boldly reimagined and fueled by original, toe-tapping tunes, the show delivers its resonant tale of the California frontier with the customary zeal and mischievous sense of fun for which lesser mortals is best known,” said festial organizers.

Also on the bill will be Amanda Moody, performing Samuel Beckett’s: “Not I,” directed by Octavio Solis. Moody performed the role of Mouth in “Not I,” in the Ashland Beckett Shorts Festival, directed by Solis, and she said she feels honored to bring her interpretation to the Fringe of the Woods Festival.

Saturday evening’s performances also includes Laural Meade as Sophie Tucker in “Ms. Tucker Will See You Now.”

“This tour de force performance serves up the extraordinary life and music of vaudeville legend Sophie Tucker, a comedienne that super fan Bette Midler called ‘a true vulgarian, a completely charming big-hearted broad,’” said festival organizers.

Meade promises to combine the pizazz of Tucker’s risqué songs with raucous audience interaction, as well as Tucker’s irreverent wit and sexed-up spirit, with charming sidekick Fred Cassidy at the keys.

The lineup on Sunday, Aug. 10, leans into local performances by Melissa Michels, singer, actress and recording artist.

The Mile High Players will perform “Hot Flashes,” a witty, sexy and heartwarming radio play adaptation about four women rediscovering their power, friendship and sensuality in the face of aging and menopause. When longtime friends reunite, they decide to form a band, the Hot Flashes, celebrating life’s changes with humor, music and a bit of mischief.

“SF 82,” written and performed by Geoff Shields, is the latest chapter of Shields’ one-man show, “JunkDrawer.” The action moves back and forth between his teen years in San Francisco (1982-1992) and the mad New Jersey/New York City upbringing that prepared him to be in that place at that time.

The finale for the weekend will be Don Bajema in “Before you knew me.” The novelist, screenwriter, actor and performer is the author of two collections of short stories. He has shared the spoken word stage with the likes of Hubert Selby, Lydia Lunch, Henry Rollins and Jim Carroll. Bajema will hold a writer’s workshop on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets ($20 online, $35 at the door), visit fringeofthewoods.com.

Fringe of the Woods Festival

Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods

7024 Crable St.,

Frazier Park, CA 93225
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members

Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members
Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025
The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 8-10: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park

Aug. 8-10: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025
Returning for a fifth year, the Fringe of the Woods Festival will be held Aug. 8-10 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods, Frazier Park.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance

Aug. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance
Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its "A Hawaiian Hop" themed square dance on Sunday, Aug. 3. Darren Gallina will be the caller from 2-4:30 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips. 
FULL STORY...

Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at The MAIN

Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at The MAIN
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
FULL STORY...

July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members
The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances.
Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members
Aug. 8-10: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fifth year, the Fringe of the Woods Festival will be held Aug. 8-10 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods, Frazier Park.
Aug. 8-10: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Lawn Mowing App Greenpal Expands to Santa Clarita
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
Lawn Mowing App Greenpal Expands to Santa Clarita
Valladares to Host Grand Openings for Two New District Offices
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) will host two grand opening celebrations to mark the launch of two new district offices in Santa Clarita and Lancaster.
Valladares to Host Grand Openings for Two New District Offices
New York Gunman Played Football at Golden Valley High School
The Nevada man who shot and killed four New Yorkers, including an off-duty NYPD officer, may have been targeting the National Football League, which is headquartered in the midtown Manhattan building the shooter attacked, city officials said.
New York Gunman Played Football at Golden Valley High School
Aug 15: COC to Host Welcome Day for Students
College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2025 semester.
Aug 15: COC to Host Welcome Day for Students
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Italy
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6-9 p.m. The August Celebrate event will feature the country of Italy.
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Italy
Aug. 20: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Thermal Horizons
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the August Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Thermal Horizons.
Aug. 20: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Thermal Horizons
Aug. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its "A Hawaiian Hop" themed square dance on Sunday, Aug. 3. Darren Gallina will be the caller from 2-4:30 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips. 
Aug. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance
Aug. 9, 10: SNAP Sports Running, Football & Cheer Begin
Special Needs Athletes and Peers' Running Club will begin Aug. 9 and its Football & Cheer will begin Aug. 10.
Aug. 9, 10: SNAP Sports Running, Football & Cheer Begin
Aug. 18: SCAA Meeting Features Fealing Lin Watercolor Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a watercolor artist's demo by Fealing Lin at the Monday, Aug. 18 monthly meeting.
Aug. 18: SCAA Meeting Features Fealing Lin Watercolor Demo
Former Cougar Colin Yeaman Drafted by Orioles
Former College of the Canyons standout infielder Colin Yeaman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month. He was selected 124th overall.
Former Cougar Colin Yeaman Drafted by Orioles
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 30: Explore Starting Your Home Based-Business, Free Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons Will offer a free webinar "Explore Starting Your Home Based Business" on Wednesday, July 30 at noon.
July 30: Explore Starting Your Home Based-Business, Free Webinar
Planning for the Future: Town Hall Highlights Aging with Dignity
Getting older can be challenging, but with planning, building a support team, and taking advantage of free services, you can maintain your quality of life.
Planning for the Future: Town Hall Highlights Aging with Dignity
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it has received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.
SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi" on Tuesday, July 29 from noon-1:30 p.m.
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
SCVNews.com