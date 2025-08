Aug. 8-10: Teen Outdoor Overnight Camp at Castaic Lake

The city of Santa Clarita invites parents to give your teen a weekend full of adventure and leadership experiences.

The heartbeat of a healthy community lies not just in its people but in how it cares for the natural spaces that surround it.

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Route 66 Classic Grill are back for an epic 2025 car show battle: People’s Choice vs. The Judges.

It’s hard to believe that for our children, summer is almost over. As students across Santa Clarita prepare to head back to class, the city is committed to ensuring a safe and successful school year for families.

Support the nonprofit Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru by attending the Old Dawgs New Tricks Concert on Saturday, Aug. 30. Tickets are $15 each.

Team Dragon Eyes, a dragon boat paddling club is seeking new members. If you're looking for a good workout and a place to make new friends the club invites you to the annual Team Dragon Eyes Dragon Boat Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the Fourth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Clarita Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Aug. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 13. The event will not only be a fun charity event, it also offers "something for everyone."

JCI Santa Clarita has announced the launch of its first-ever Wellness Expo, a community-centered event dedicated to promoting health, wellness and personal development throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Park Service entrance fees will be waved on Monday, Aug. 4.

The ever-popular "Theatre in a Week," written and produced by Barry Agin, returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall with "Comedy Tonight" for one weekend only, Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17.

Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21)

On July 18, a deadly explosion at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center resulted in the deaths of three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives: Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.

Sept. 5: Benefit Concert for the Eklund Family at American Legion Post A benefit concert will be held in honor of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident and LASD officer who died in the line of duty in an explosion Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.

Bill Miranda | Celebrating William S. Hart Park As Mayor of Santa Clarita, it brings me great pride and excitement to share that William S. Hart Park has officially joined the City’s park system. For generations, Hart Park has been a cornerstone of childhood memories and community traditions.

County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department's programs or how to apply.