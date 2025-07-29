Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.
|
Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.
|
Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.
|
Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi" on Tuesday, July 29 from 12-1:30 p.m.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
|
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.
|
A supplemental agenda has been added for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting on July 29.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 2.
|
1938
- Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story
]
|
1876
- 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story
]
|
1870
- Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story
]
|
Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathlyn Barger has announced three Fifth District artists will soon have their art masterpieces on hundreds of trash barrels at beaches across Los Angeles County. Two of the students are from the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country. has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.
|
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
|
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
|
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
|
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
|
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.