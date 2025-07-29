Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Join with other Santa Clarita Valley residents by helping save lives with a simple but powerful act, donating blood.

The blood drive will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

All eligible donors are encouraged to participate and “give the gift of life” to patients in need.

Blood donations play a critical role in supporting surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.

With summer months often leading to shortages, this partnership aims to boost the local blood supply during a crucial time.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Walk-ins may be accepted as availability allows, but appointments are highly recommended.

Like this: Like Loading...