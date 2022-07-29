header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Close for Six-Month Project
| Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Santa Clarita pool

The city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatic Center is the go-to spot to beat the summer heat and is used by our local athletes year-round. The facility sees 260,000 thousand swimmers every year and is in need of repairs and enhancements. As summer programming comes to an end, the city is using this opportunity to start scheduled construction on the 50-Meter Pool and Dive Pool, beginning Aug. 8.

The summer season normally ends in mid-August, but the city is moving the date up by two weeks to be able to accommodate construction. This project will include replacing the concrete pool decks that are showing signs of wear and need repair to address sections that are cracked or spalled. It will also include the re-plastering of the two pools, replacing diving board columns and updating the scoring-timing system.

The funding of the project comes from the Measure A grant, which is an annual tax in Los Angeles County. Agencies can use the funds to revitalize parks, community centers, playground equipment and other amenities. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The city is relocating programming to the Newhall Pool and Valencia Glen Pool to be able to accommodate residents during construction. This includes lap swim, competitive stroke classes, water exercise, swim lessons and adult/teen learn-to-swim classes. With a reduced amount of swimming lanes available at each location, residents and visitors will need to reserve their pool times in advance by visiting the Seasons catalog online.

Throughout construction, the registration desk at the Aquatic Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for aquatics registration and to process Santa Clarita Transit TAP cards.

In 2003, the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center opened its doors and has provided swim lessons, recreational swimming, high school practices, water exercise classes and so much more for thousands of visitors and residents. For more information about aquatics programming or to view the hours at the Newhall or Valencia Glen pools, please visit the Seasons catalog online or call (661) 250-3740.
