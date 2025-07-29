Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Italy

The Canyon Country Community Center will host “Celebrate,” an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6-9 p.m. The August Celebrate event will feature the country of Italy.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Craft a Venetian mask, try a hand at stained glass painting and build a leaning tower of Pisa.

Watch a live painting come to life, plus dance along to Big Lucky Band and Gypsy Folk Ensemble.

Toast to the night in the Sister Cities Cocktail Garden and feast on Italian eats from Sugo Italiano and Angelenos Wood Fired Pizza.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out our form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2025 Celebrate event series.

