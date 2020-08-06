Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class

As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.

“Our gardening class program has always been very popular,” said Karen Denkinger, event coordinator for SCV Water. “We’re really excited to bring them back in a new format so we can continue to serve our customers and community.”

SCV Water has adapted its popular in-person gardening class program into a virtual online format that will allow us to serve a wider audience from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Virtual Class Format

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question and answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

Upcoming Classes

Saturday, Aug. 8: Basics of Sustainable Landscaping

Thinking about starting your landscape project? We’ll show you where to start. Join us online to learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs.

Saturday, Sept. 19: Water Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes

Do you want your lawn to look its best? Join us online, Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. to learn about water saving turf care and turf substitutes.

Visit yourSCVwater.com/gardening-classes for more information.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer at kmartin@scvwa.org.