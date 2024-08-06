Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park

Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.

Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Volunteers will help maintain the pump and BMX tracks and assist with general clean-up at the Trek Bike Park. They will use tools such as rakes, shovels, mcleods, picks, and hoes.

This opportunity is dependent on the weather/temperature. Projects are held on an as-needed basis. Schedule and details will be emailed prior to project date.

Please park by the outdoor basketball courts and walk up the hill to the bike park. We will meet near the BMX track (see attached map).

This volunteer activity is for ages 12 and up.

An additional volunteer opportunity for Trek Bike Park workdays will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 9-11 a.m.

Registration:

ALL volunteers, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually.

No group sign-ups, except for families.

Adult volunteers: Must have own account (except for volunteers from the same family) and sign up for the project individually.

Minors: Must be added as a family member to their parent’s account and registered for the project individually.

More Info:

Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

Wear sunscreen and a hat.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

bring tools: rakes, shovels, McLeod’s, picks, or hoes if you have you have them.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Volunteers website.

