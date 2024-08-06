Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night

Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.

Santa Clarita Lanes is located at 21615 Soledad Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

Meet other young professionals, enjoy some friendly competition and contribute to the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Whether an avid bowler or just looking to make new connections, this event promises to be a memorable experience. Come and be a part of a community making a difference.

Please RSVP to Natalie, nkanooni@cff.org. Space is limited.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...