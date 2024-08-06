header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
| Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Bowling for cf

Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.

Santa Clarita Lanes is located at 21615 Soledad Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

Meet other young professionals, enjoy some friendly competition and contribute to the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Whether an avid bowler or just looking to make new connections, this event promises to be a memorable experience. Come and be a part of a community making a difference.

Please RSVP to Natalie, nkanooni@cff.org. Space is limited.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway

Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park

Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night

Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’

Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists

Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its "Spooktacular" Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
The Valencia Town Center’s free Back to School event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the lower level, near H&M.
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved transferring ownership of William S. Hart Park and the Hart Museum to the City of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its "Spooktacular" Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
SCVNews.com