Aug. 9, 10: SNAP Sports Running, Football & Cheer Begin

Special Needs Athletes and Peers’ Running Club will begin Aug. 9 and its Football & Cheer will begin Aug. 10.

No experience is required, all levels are welcome to play, and it’s free.

Moms, dads, brothers and sisters can have fun together training for a 5k with the Running Club. Volunteers are always needed for Running and Football (flag) & Cheer.

The Roadrunners Running Club season starts Aug. 9 and ends Oct. 4. Meet every Saturday morning, 8-9 a.m., in the Lowes Parking Lot on Bouquet Canyon. Bring water.

The Be the Light 5K Run is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Flag Football & Cheerleading season starts Aug. 10 and ends Sept. 28. Meet on Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Multi-purpose Field. Cleats are ok, but not required. No experience is needed.

The AZ Tournament will be held in August, a San Diego Tournament in September and the SNAP Tournament in November. (Additional details to come.)

Lyndsey Bui, from the Los Angeles Kings Ice Crew, will be joining SNAP this year to help with Cheerleading. She comes with an extensive background and we could not be more thrilled to have her join us!

Register for all SNAP sports at https://www.snaphockey.org/.

