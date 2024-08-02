Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day

On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.

Structured as a one-stop orientation, the event will feature workshops on a variety of topics such as financial aid and how to be a successful student. Students will also be able to speak to faculty representatives to explore the various degree and certificate programs offered at COC.

“For many students, Welcome Day is the first time they step on campus,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “This event is an excellent opportunity for new students and their families to gain a better understanding of all the resources and opportunities available at COC.”

Students will receive personalized help with applying and registering for the fall semester, as well as the opportunity to become familiarized with the campus environment and the college’s support programs.

In addition, students will be able to explore majors, take a campus tour, and connect with professors and fellow new students.

Welcome Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Center and Canyons Hall, located at the college’s Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Workshops will be held every half hour from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This free event is open to new and prospective students, as well as their families.

Parking will be free in all college lots for the duration of the event.

Please click here for more information about Welcome Day.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...