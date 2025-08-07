Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, “Locked Out of Heaven,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Food trucks will start serving food at 5 p.m. This event is free to attend and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, pack a picnic and enjoy an evening with friends, family and neighbors.

Food Trucks vendors will include, Chicken King, Malibu Cove Seafood, Birrieria El Patron 818, Hamburger Planet, Twist Churro Truck, The Deli Doctor, Tamales Express, Go Beyond the Bowl and Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream.

Concerts in the Park is celebrating its 35th year of music, community and summer fun and takes place every Saturday through Aug. 30.

Concerts will be held on fields seven and eight, closest to the dog park. Parking is available in all designated spaces.

The 2025 season will conclude with a special extended finale concert on Saturday, Aug. 30, featuring three performances beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/concerts-in-the-park/.

