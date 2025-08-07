Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event

JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.

Curious about the Jaycees? Ready to lead, grow, and connect? JCI 101 is the starting point.

Explore what it means to be part of JCI Santa Clarita. Whether brand new or just looking to deepen involvement, this session is all about connection, leadership and discovering your place in the movement.

Expect good vibes, real talk and a community that’s here to lift you up.

For more information visit the JCI website.

