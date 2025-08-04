Aug. 9: SCV Rotary, Route 66 Classic Grill Car Show

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Route 66 Classic Grill are back for an epic 2025 car show battle: People’s Choice vs. The Judges.

The third car show of the season will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, 5-9 p.m. at Route 66 in Canyon Country.

The 2025 Car Show season in Santa Clarita at Route 66 Classic Grill will also offer two additional dates, Saturday, Sept. 13 and the season Grand Finals on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita is located at 18730 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This season the car shows offer more trophies, more vendors, more music and more fun.

Witness car enthusiasts and judges go head-to-head, casting their votes for:

Best of Show

Best Muscle

Best Retro Mod

Best Import

Best Paint

Best Truck

For more information and to register your car visit www.route66classicgrill.com/event-details/car-show-season-2025-peoples-choice-vs-the-judges-2025-08-09-17-00.

Like this: Like Loading...