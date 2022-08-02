August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022

By Press Release

As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.

“Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”

If you are behind a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights, drivers need to stop so students can safely get on and off the bus. Drivers must remain stopped while the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or a center turn lane.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips to stay safe around schools:

Slow down and follow the speed limit.

–Adhere to school policies and procedures for dropping off and picking up students.

–Stop for school buses. Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.

–Whenever possible, avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

–For parents with children walking or biking to school, teach them safe walking and riding behaviors, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks when available, and crossing at marked crosswalks with stop signs or signals.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For further information, please visit the L.A. County Sheriffs Department website.

Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting a local Sheriff’s station. Anonymous calls can be made to LA Crime Stoppers by dialing (800)222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the ‘P3 MOBILE APP’ on Google play or the App Store, or using the website

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...