Auto Center Drive Renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive in Dedication Ceremony

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

By Michele Buttelman

Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony. Nearly 100 attendees braved the inclement weather to honor the memory of the Santa Clarita philanthropist and late co-owner of Valencia Acura.

The list of speakers at the event included Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, U.S. 25th District Rep. Mike Garcia, California 38th District Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, several members of the Fleming family including Cheri’s husband Don Fleming and their son Brian Fleming, Kris Hough representing California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District, Stephanie English representing Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Henry Mayo President and CEO Roger E. Seaver and Sam Buchenau, coordinator for the Donor Relations Task Force of Soroptimist International of the Americas.

“She dedicated her life to helping others and giving back,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “We can’t forget her. She was loving, charitable, giving, loved her dogs, loved her family, loved her community, gave to everybody. Just an amazing person and she truly needs to be honored and remembered always.”

Fleming’s son, Brian Fleming described his mother as an “amazing woman” and said it was a “huge honor to have this street named after her.”

The Santa Clarita City Council voted to rename the street at a December council meeting after receiving a request from the Santa Clarita Automobile Dealers Association in October.

Fleming was well known throughout the Santa Clarita Valley for her work with numerous nonprofits and her love of animals.

The SCV resident held leadership positions with Soroptimist International of America, American Cancer Society Unit Council, Child and Family Center Foundation, The Arthritis Foundation and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, among many other nonprofit organizations.

Fleming traveled the world as 2013-2014 Soroptimist International of the Americas President, representing 30,000 members in countries across North America, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. SI of the Americans is one of five federations within Soroptimist International.

In 2004 she was named SCV Woman of the Year, alongside husband Don, named SCV Man of the Year, and received the College of the Canyons Foundation’s Silver Spur award in 2019.

As one of the few female principals in the automobile industry Fleming also served as a director of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association. The American International Automobile Dealers Association and Newsweek magazine named her the “Dealer of the Year” in 2006.

Fleming died at age 69 from a brain aneurism in November of 2020 at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...