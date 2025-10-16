‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery

The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Autumn Views,” on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A free public reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m. at City Hall, where guests can meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

This showcase captures the beauty, warmth and quiet transitions of fall, inviting artists and visitors alike to reflect on autumn as both a visual spectacle and an emotional landscape. From golden hues and cozy skies to nostalgic memories and shifting light, “Autumn Views” celebrates the richness of the season, offering viewers a chance to pause, connect and embrace the reflective spirit of nature’s most colorful chapter.

Among the featured artists is Donna J. Goldstein, who has been painting the California landscape for over 30 years. Her work draws inspiration from her studies in design at UCLA and her experience as a naturalist in the Santa Monica Mountains, resulting in realistic impressions that celebrate California’s ever-changing natural beauty.

Also featured is Karen Nguyen, whose creative process blends careful planning with spontaneous expression. Before painting, she envisions where the artwork might be displayed, maps out a theme and selects a color palette. Once inspiration strikes, Nguyen incorporates untraditional tools—such as toothbrushes, strings, straws and scrapers—to bring texture and individuality to each piece. Her work can be found in her Costa Mesa studio, at the New York World Trade Center, John Wayne Airport and in collections across public and private spaces both domestically and internationally.

The exhibiting artists include: Faye Abharian, Sue Bozman (Sima), Marita Braun, Elizabeth Chislett, Fred Chuang, John Cowan, Arpy Dabbaghian, Don Dao, Meghann Flaherty, James Frost, Donna J. Goldstein, Isabella Gonzalez, Zony Gordon, Veronica Gutierrez, Ruben Hernandez, Mahsa Irani, Keiji Ichikawa, Karen Kanas, Diane Karpel, Allison Lauricella, Karen Nguyen, Matthew Santos, Olga Shiller, Miki Stromberg, Arous Tannous, Felicia Tausig, Jayme Sun Thomas, Hannah Thoreson, and Naomi Young.

For more information visit santaclaritaarts.com.

