AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children. AVMC recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the PICU.

The expansion will allow AVMC to treat more complex cases, reducing the need for transfers and providing continuity of care in a familiar and trusted environment.

“The PICU elevates the level of care we can provide to our community’s children,” said Dr. John Marcum, M.D., PICU Medical Director, Antelope Valley Medical Center. “Equipped with advanced technology and staffed by highly trained pediatric intensivists, RNs and respiratory therapists, this unit ensures that critically ill children receive the highest standard of care.”

The PICU is fully integrated into AVMC’s operations, ensuring collaboration across departments, from emergency services and surgical teams to pharmacy, radiology and social work.

The specialized unit will provide care for critically ill infants, children, teenagers and young adults aged 0-21.

For added comfort and to support families the unit also offers a family room and play area.

“We are not simply adding beds or equipment, we are deepening our commitment to comprehensive, high-acuity pediatric care,” said Edward Mirazabegian, Chief Executive Officer, Antelope Valley Medical Center. “We’re investing in our future, where every child in our community has access to the highest level of care, right here at AVMC.”

The hospital’s pediatric unit has long been a cornerstone of compassionate, specialized care for children and families in the community, therefore in preparation for the PICU, AVMC has also moved its 22-bed Pediatric Unit back into the main hospital, located on 3 East adjacent to the new PICU.

Antelope Valley Medical Center is a 420-bed, full-service, acute-care hospital which opened in 1955. AVMC offers comprehensive medical services, including emergency care, advanced surgical procedures, maternity and neonatal care, cardiovascular care and the area’s only trauma center, pediatric and inpatient behavioral health unit.

To learn more about AVMC’s new Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, visit www.avmc.org.

Photo caption (left to right): Laurie Madden, Pediatric Nurse Manager; Jean Cummings, Women Infant Pavilion Director; Doddanna Krishna, M.D., AVHD Board Secretary; Kristina Hong, NP, AVHD Board Chair; Edward Mirzabegian, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Hofbauer, AVHD Board 2nd Vice-Chair – Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

