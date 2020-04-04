[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it
AV Poppy Reserve Closed
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at home order and the critical need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, California State Parks announced Friday additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve (SNR) was closed as of sunset Friday.

In San Diego County, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and the following state beaches are closed until further notice: Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Elijo, Silver Strand, South Carlsbad and Torrey Pines A list of the closures can be found online at parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve. The list is dynamic and is updated as needed.

To date, State Parks has temporarily closed some parks fully, meaning all vehicular access, trails and restrooms within these parks are closed. It also has closed vehicular access at all parks, including for off-highway vehicles and recreational boats; closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers; and cancelled all events. Some parks with vehicular closures remain open for locals provided they practice safe, physical distancing of 6 feet or more and are visiting parks near their primary residences.

Visitor guidelines
Many state parks continue to experience visitation surges that make it impossible for the public to implement safe, physical distancing. The State of California understands the public’s need to connect with the outdoors, but activities requiring travel by vehicle to destination parks or beaches are not appropriate at this time.

The public is reminded to adhere to the following guidance:

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Stay close to home when you get outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

– Venture out only with people in your immediate household.

– Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy neighborhood parks.

– Always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating in the outdoors. If you cannot maintain physical distancing, leave the park.

– Do not congregate in parks.

State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing at all state park units and if the safety measures implemented thus far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close more state parks. All Californians have the responsibility to “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks.”

Virtual visits and distance learning
Instead of taking road trips to state parks during the stay at home order, State Parks invites the public to explore the nation’s largest State Park System virtually. Many state parks are offering live feeds across their social media platforms, and state parks can also be explored online via Google Street View Treks. For those wishing to view the poppy blooms and other wildflowers in bloom right now at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve SNR, they can view them via a Poppy Cam, which livestreams the current bloom conditions. The park is also showcasing the blooms via 360-degree views and upcoming live feeds on the park’s Facebook platform.

Additionally, the award-winning Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students (PORTS) Distance Learning Program is offering free home learning programs for families. Programs are now available between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday. Each hour focuses on a specific range of grade levels where interpreters will read books and tell stories about their parks, tour iconic museums including Hearst Castle and explore majestic redwood forests and marine protected areas.

Families can register for the home learning programs by visiting the new PORTS website www.ports-ca.us. Currently, space is limited to 500 families per program, but thanks to an established partnership with Zoom Video Communications, PORTS will be increasing the spaces available for these webinars in the coming weeks to meet the growing demand.

In addition to the free home learning program, the new PORTS website also offers 360-degree virtual tours of various state parks, online teaching tools and links to popular State Parks YouTube channels and previous broadcasts. The website is updated frequently with new material and will continue to evolve as State Parks creates online content for families and teachers.

Continuous monitoring
As California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting Californians from COVID-19, State Parks is monitoring the situation closely and is following guidance provided by the Governor’s Office via the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The department is also working closely with local county and public health officials, and assessing park operations on a daily basis to provide access to healthy outdoor options while emphasizing the need for safe, physical distancing. State Parks understands that local agencies each have unique operational considerations and strategies. As such, the department is partnering with locals to align park operations and help the public understand and comply with directives from local public health authorities.

Visit State Parks at www.parks.ca.gov/newsroom for the most up-to-date information on how the department is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.
Feds: Airlines Must Refund Passengers for Canceled Flights
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified Friday that U.S. and foreign airlines are obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger's scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier.
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Newsom Expands Telehealth Services in Hopes of Minimizing COVID-19 Exposure
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to expand protections to medical providers as they amplify the use of video chats and similar applications to provide routine and non-emergency medical appointments in an effort to minimize patient exposure to COVID-19.
Stigmatized by a Cough | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Like cockroaches in a kitchen when you turn on the light, everyone scattered, with carts banging into each other for a frantic escape.
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service's forecast for low temperatures.
COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.
Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue.
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected individual was last on campus on March 25.
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents' surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.
COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that $100,000,000 in funding will be distributed to local educational agencies (LEAs) throughout the state.
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it
Sweethearts | Doctor's Diary with Gene Dorio
The hospital had decided their personal doctor they trusted for 30 years would not be allowed to care for them, and instead a "stranger" would be their physician.
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Santa Clarita Transit will implement its reduced "Sunday" schedule all seven days of the week beginning Saturday, city officials said.
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Cajun's Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
Cloth face masks can be used voluntarily to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
Newsom Launches 'Project Roomkey' to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.
