Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award

Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.

A team representing the college’s Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program was recently honored with the California Building Energy Modeling Foundational Step Forward award.

“It is so exciting to be recognized for the work the college has done to promote Building Energy Modeling through our new Bachelor of Science in Building Performance degree,” said Jason Oliver, chair of the college’s Architecture and Interior Design program. “We hope this award is a harbinger of the program’s success and impact.”

California Building Energy Modeling is a stakeholder collective and an annual statewide event hosted by Southern California Edison on behalf of the California investor-owned utilities.

It identifies and pursues systemic solutions in building energy modeling that advance California’s climate action goals.

The Foundational Step Forward Award was introduced in 2024 to acknowledge recent projects that have made a significant impact in building energy modeling advancement.

An extension of COC’s architectural drafting and technology associate of science degree program, the Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program will provide a cost-effective pathway to careers involved with creating high-performance buildings by preparing students for the state-recognized Certified Energy Analysis exam, architectural licensure, and growing employment opportunities in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry.

The first of its kind in California, the 120-unit degree program launched with a cohort of 15 students.

To learn more about the Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program at COC, visit https://www.canyons.edu/academics/bsbp/.

