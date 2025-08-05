Back-to-School Dates for SCV Students

Back to school dates for Santa Clarita Valley students are coming fast. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 11-14.
The junior high and high schools of the William S. Hart Union School District will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Those schools are:
High Schools:
Academy of the Canyons
Canyon High School
Castaic High School
Golden Valley High School
Jereann Bowman High School
Learning Post Academy
Saugus High School
Valencia High School
West Ranch High School
William S. Hart High School
Junior High Schools:
Arroyo Seco Junior High
La Mesa Junior High
Placerita Junior High
Rancho Pico Junior High
Rio Norte Junior High
Sierra Vista Junior High
The Castaic Union School District returns to school on Monday, Aug. 11. Those schools are:
Castaic Middle School
Castaic Elementary School
Live Oak Elementary School
Northlake Hills Elementary School
For elementary schools in the Saugus Union School District the back-to-school date is Wednesday, Aug. 13. Those schools are:
Bridgeport Elementary School
Cedarcreek Elementary School
Charles Helmers Elementary School
Emblem Academy
Highlands Elementary School
James Foster Elementary School
Mountainview Elementary School
North Park Elementary School
Plum Canyon Elementary School
Rio Vista Elementary School
Rosedell Elementary School
Skyblue Mesa Elementary School
Tesoro del Valle Elementary School
West Creek Academy
The Newhall School District will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 14. Those schools are:
Dr. J. Michael Mcgrath Elementary
Meadows Elementary
Newhall Elementary
Oak Hills Elementary
Old Orchard Elementary
Peachland Avenue Elementary
Pico Canyon Elementary
Stevenson Ranch Elementary
Valencia Valley Elementary
Wiley Canyon Elementary
The elementary schools in the Sulphur Springs Union School District will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 14. Those schools are:
Canyon Springs Community School
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School
Golden Oak Community School
Leona Cox Community School
Mint Canyon Community School
Mitchell Community School
Pinetree Community School
Sulphur Springs Community School
Valley View Community School
First day of Fall semester for College of the Canyons is Monday, Aug. 25.
The Master’s University will start Fall semester on Monday, Sept. 1, though that, being Labor Day, is a no-classes day.
California Institute of the Arts will resume classes on Monday, Sept. 8.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.