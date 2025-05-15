Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31

The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This special Backpack Drive event will be held at Henry Rodriguez’s State Farm Insurance office, 27141 Hidaway Ave. # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Backpack Drive is an initiative to support students attending Canyon High School and Santa Clarita Valley foster youth by collecting backpacks filled with essential school supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year.

The goal is simple, fill Rodriguez’s State Farm vehicle with backpacks filled with school supplies to help the students start the 2025–26 school year with confidence.

The drive is led by Henry Rodriguez, State Farm agent, Christian Lozore, owner of Newhall Escrow and Alex Hollander, a Santa Clarita Valley realtor.

Everyone is welcome to participate. You do not have to be a member of the SCV Chamber to donate.

To donate bring a filled backpack to the event, but there are two other ways to become involved:

— Request an insurance quote from Henry Rodriguez, if you and your team request a quote, Rodriguez and his team will donate a filled backpack on your behalf.

— Shop from the Amazon Registry. Reach out to Rodriguez at henry@yoursfteam.net or call (661) 916-1162 and you will recieve a direct link to the Amazon registry, where you can purchase backpacks and supplies that will be shipped directly for donation.

Join the SCV Chamber for networking, refreshments and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local students.

The backpack drive will be held May 21-July 31.

RSVP to register for the May After Hours Mixer at www.scvchamber.com/events/may-business-after-hours-mixer-at-henry-rodriguez-state-farm.

