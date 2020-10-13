Bacon for Dessert Comes to Slater’s 50/50 Valencia

Wednesday, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day and the bacon lovers at Slater’s 50/50 are launching four new ways to enjoy bacon for dessert.

Starting on National Dessert Day, guests can indulge in Bacon Ice Cream in not one, not two, but three ways:

– Bacon Ice Cream Sundae with 2 heaping scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with candied billionaire bacon

– Warm Bacon Brownie covered in candied billionaire bacon crumbles, caramel sauce, and vanilla ice cream, or

– Bacon Ice Cream Waffle Cone.

And, to celebrate the Bacon Ice Cream launch and National Dessert Day, Slater’s is giving guests the option to go even bigger with their Ba-CONE, a warm waffle cone wrapped in freshly made bacon.

The Ba-CONE is only available for a limited release between Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 18, so ‘bring home the Ba-CONE’ before it disappears. The Bacon Ice Cream dishes and Ba-CONE are only available at Slater’s 50/50 in Valencia.