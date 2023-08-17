Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach areas warnings:
Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates
50 yards up and down the coast from the public access gate
Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates
The entire swim area
Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes
The entire swim area
Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
Redondo Beach Pier at Redondo County Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo County Beach.
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
Hermosa Beach Pier at Hermosa Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
40Th Street Extension at Manhattan County Beach
100 yards up and down the coast of 40th Street
Redondo Beach at Sapphire St.
100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain
Malaga Cove at Torrance Beach
100 yards up and down the coast of the lifeguard tower
Beach areas now cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
