Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach areas warnings:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

50 yards up and down the coast from the public access gate

Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

The entire swim area

Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes

The entire swim area

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Redondo Beach Pier at Redondo County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo County Beach.

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Hermosa Beach Pier at Hermosa Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

40Th Street Extension at Manhattan County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast of 40th Street

Redondo Beach at Sapphire St.

100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain

Malaga Cove at Torrance Beach

100 yards up and down the coast of the lifeguard tower

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

