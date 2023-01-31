Baker Family Foundation, SCVEDC Launch ‘The Big Idea SCV’

The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.

The Big Idea SCV will challenge young adults to unleash their creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation skills and develop a mindset for 21st century careers to become entrepreneurs and leaders in business.

The competition runs from Feb. 1 to April 26 and will occur in three phases.

Young adults will pitch their Big Idea for a business. During each phase of the competition, applicants will engage with experienced entrepreneurs and businesspeople, receive critical feedback and mentoring on their ideas, join a community of like-minded young adults and compete for cash prizes.

The final event will be a live pitch event for eight finalists, which will be held at LA North Studios on April 26. The competition winner will be presented with a cash award of $7,500.

Total prizes are valued at over $25,000 throughout the course of the competition.

Applications are available at www.thebigideascv.com. There is no fee to apply.

The Big Idea SCV is proud to be sponsored by many businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Founded in 2021 by Blake Baker and Kristen Baker, the Baker Family Foundation strives to make a positive impact on our community by creating a bridge between those in need and the resources needed for positive change. The Baker Family Foundation serves two primary functions: youth support and emerging crises and hardship situations.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is a unique private/public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.

