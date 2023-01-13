Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons dropped its second straight conference contest in the form of a 73-66 road loss at Bakersfield College on Saturday.

Canyons (9-7, 0-2) had won five straight prior to the back-to-back losses which have both come against Western State Conference (WSC), South Division opponents. COC fell to L.A. Valley College earlier in the week.

The Cougars shot just over 40 percent from the field as a team despite a pair of efficient performances from Jimmy Galgano and Jonah El-Farra. Galgano finished the game 6-of-9 and 4-of-7 from behind the arc to lead Canyons with 16 points.

El-Farra netted 15 points on a 7-of-12 shooting performance and also pulled down 13 rebounds, with four on the offensive glass, in his team-high 30 minutes of action.

Starter Quincy Arms added seven points and Andrew Henderson came off the bench to add 11 points and five boards.

Bakersfield (9-1, 1-1) saw four of its starters reach double figures with Eloy Medina leading the way at 18. Sean Fry and Rahmel Davis both added 16 to help the Renegades build a six-point halftime lead and hold it through the duration.

BC shot a combined 49.2 percent from the floor and converted on eight three-pointers. The Renegades forced COC into 10 turnovers and slightly won the rebounding battle. Bakersfield tallied assists on 19 plays compared to seven from the Cougars.

Top Performers

Quincy Arms – 23 min, 7 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assists

Jonah El-Farra – 30 min, 15 pts, 13 rebs, 2 stls, 7-of-12 shooting

Andrew Henderson – 27 min, 11 pts, 5 rebs, assist

Jimmy Galgano – 27 min, 16 pts, 4 rebs, assist, stl, 6-of-9 shooting

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is back in the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. to host conference opponent Citrus College. That game will be broadcast to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network.

The Cougars are then back on the road to take on Antelope Valley College at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

