Bakersfield Woman Arrested for DUI in SCV Fast-Food Drive-Thru Line

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Bakersfield woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while in the drive-through lane of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant late Christmas night.

Here’s more of the story about the Bakersfield woman from the station’s social media:

“Thankfully deputies did not make any DUI arrests on Christmas Eve, so we thank all those who celebrated responsibly. There were two DUI arrests on Christmas Day — one in the morning, and then another around midnight.

“The midnight DUI arrest on Wednesday transpired after the station received a call of ‘a woman passed out in her car in a drive-thru line.’

“Deputies responded to the location, a fast-food restaurant on the 26900 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, and found a woman slumped over her steering wheel.

“Deputies could tell the woman was breathing, and it appeared as though she had fallen asleep. The doors were locked, so deputies started knocking on her window trying to wake her. After approximately five minutes, she stirred.

“Upon making contact with the driver, deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana, and observed open containers of beer and wine.

“The 43-year-old female adult from Bakersfield was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s jail for booking.

“Driving drunk is never OK.”