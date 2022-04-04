Ballentine Finishes Sixth in Decathlon at UC Riverside Spring Track Classic

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 4, 2022

By College of the Canyons

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

RIVERSIDE —College of the Canyons freshman decathlete Matthew Ballentine was the sole entrant for the Cougars at the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic held March 24-25.

Ballentine placed sixth overall in the two-day event, racking up a total of 5,200 points, while competing against a field that consisted of two athletes representing four-year universities, two from community colleges and three competing unattached to any school.

The Saugus High School graduate who also starred on the COC football team back in the fall, was competing in his first collegiate decathlon.

Ballentine took first place in the javelin (50.90m / 167′ 0″) and fourth in the 1500m (4:59.98) to highlight his day.

His mark in the javelin met the California Community College Athletic Association A standard and currently ranks fourth in Southern California and sixth in the state.

He also recorded fifth place finishes in the shot put (10.96m / 35′ 11.5″) and high jump events (1.72m / 5’7 .75″), and three sixth-place results in the long jump (5.83m / 19′ 1.5″), 400m (54.78), and 100h (20.05).

He later finished seventh in both the discus (25.18m / 82′ 7″) and the pole vault (2.85m / 9′ 4.25″) and took eighth in the 100m (11.56).

Ballentine’s overall score of 5,200 is the No. 6 mark in the Southern California region.

Ballentine will next compete at the SoCal Hep/Dec Championships April 5-6 at El Camino College. The top six finishers from that event will then move on to compete at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet in May.

Canyons will compete at the annual Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday, April 9.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or COC Athletics.

