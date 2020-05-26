[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
| Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Barbershop

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients. State public health leaders noted that Californians staying at home and exercising caution when out helped flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Public health leaders acknowledge that Tuesday’s announcement is also possible based on statewide indicators such as PPE, testing capacity, hospital surge capacity and hospitalizations.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client – or that require touching the client’s face – such as shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials – remain prohibited at this time in all counties. Likewise, nail salons remain closed.

“Together, Californians have limited infections in our state, and because of that work, many counties may make a decision to restart modified hair and barber services,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, state public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health. “However, COVID-19 is still present in our communities and we are still at risk. As we venture outside our homes, it is critically important to keep physical distance, wear face coverings in public, and wash hands frequently to help protect yourself and those around you.”

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must:

– Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services.

– Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.

– Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

– Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.

– Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.

More information about the state’s COVID-19 guidance is on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.

More information about reopening California and what individuals can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars' 2020 men's golf team to move on to a four-year program.
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of people who are working from home continues to grow.
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
The California Department of Public Health on Monday announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services and in-store retail shopping.
California OK’s Counties to Reopen Places of Worship, Retail Stores
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,114 Cases in SCV, 94,558 Statewide
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
It was less than six months ago that cameras were rolling in the SCV, but it seems like much, much longer.
When the Cameras Can Start Rolling Again in SCV
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
L.A. County Preps for Closure of State Youth Prison System
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
May 27: LASD Bike, Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Push in SCV
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the Santa Clarita area on Wednesday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 27: LASD Bike, Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Push in SCV
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
Richard Keysor, the 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year, died at his home in Santa Clarita on May 20. He was 91.
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
