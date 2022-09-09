header image

September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
| Friday, Sep 9, 2022

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

She emphasizes her letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom asking that he urgently allocate resources so that the California Department of Transportation can expedite making the needed repairs, a new motion she’s authored to expedite Old Road repairs and implementing local access only roadways for residents.

Open Letter to Castaic Community Members Regarding Traffic Congestion and I-5 Highway Repairs

Dear Kathryn Barger Constituents:

I am very aware of the traffic issues and burdens you are experiencing due to last week’s Route Fire, which significantly damaged an embankment and retaining structure along the Interstate 5 (I-5) freeway.

My staff is working hard alongside the state agency responsible for I-5 repairs – the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) – and the California Highway Patrol (CHP), offering any county support possible. My team has also been in contact with Senator Scott Wilk and Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, asking for their engagement and leadership as our state representatives overseeing these state emergencies.

I will continue working on your behalf to achieve two goals: 1) advocating for Caltrans to complete road repair work as thoroughly and quickly as possible; and 2) have Castaic residents be kept in the loop and informed of the status of the work. Here is a summary of my efforts:

— Sent a letter to Governor Newsom asking that he urgently allocate any and all needed resources to Caltrans and CHP so that they can complete critical repairs as quickly as possible. State support is critical since state agencies are the main agencies involved in I-5 repairs.

— Directed Public Works to establish local access only for roadways in the Castaic community to help keep residents mobile while closures are in place – an action I anticipate will be implemented today, Friday, Sept. 9.

— Introduced a motion that will be voted upon at the next Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 that directs Public Works to immediately expedite all plans in development, including the construction of new traffic signals at critical intersections, to alleviate the burden of traffic congestion on The Old Road during I-5 events and during the repair work Caltrans is currently conducting and directs the County’s Office of Emergency Management to develop an Integrated Corridor Management System with state and local agencies to better coordinate traffic flows in the event of emergencies affecting the I-5.

I have also urged Caltrans to identify and explore all possible plans to add more traffic flow on the north-bound I-5. As a result, Caltrans is taking the following actions:

— Identified a short-term solution to use the north-bound I-5 left shoulder as a temporary third lane that could be functional by the end of next week. The first phase of this effort was completed this morning and the second phase is expected to begin on Sunday with successive, multiple overnight closures to complete the work.

— Will implement full northbound I-5 shutdowns for the implementation of the left shoulder 3rd lane. Doing so will ensure that local freeway off-ramps are closed and northbound I-5 traffic is routed back onto southbound I-5 and off of local streets while construction takes place.

I will also continue to advocate that timely and up-to-date information be shared with you and the general public. Caltrans hosted a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 8 in partnership with the CHP, to present timelines and a status update and has also made a public information officer available to answer the public’s questions. You can now obtain updated roadway information directly from Caltrans by dialing or texting (213) 379-5208 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The bottom line is that critical roadway repairs must be completed to the I-5 so that drivers’ safety is not compromised. We were fortunate to not have had any loss of life during the Route Fire or significant roadway failures when the retaining structure was damaged by the wildfire and that’s a testament to the good work of our first responders.

The path ahead will not be quick nor easy. We are facing extreme weather conditions in the coming days, including the potential for an intense rainstorm that could have more roadway impacts including mudflows. I ask that you continue to stay vigilant of roadway and weather conditions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Sincerely,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Click here to view a copy of her message to the Castaic community.
1 Comment

  1. Gene Gulseth says:
    Friday, Sep 9, 2022 at

    We don’t need stoplights people don’t stop for them we need law enforcement to write tickets and clear people out of The middle of the intersections they don’t stop or pay attention

Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
