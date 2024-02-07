Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services

In honor of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she would be allocating $100,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to increase spay and neuter services for animals in North Los Angeles County communities.

“Our animal care centers are overcrowded with pets awaiting loving families,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “As pet owners, it’s our responsibility to ensure we prevent more dogs and cats from ending up in shelters. Spaying or neutering your pet is the best way to make sure more animals aren’t without a home. This is one of the most loving things we can do for our pets.”

From July to December 2023, 1,400 pets in the Antelope Valley received spay/neuter services. This funding will continue to support those efforts for pets in North County, where animal care centers are particularly overcrowded.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is also conducting a media campaign to debunk myths about spay/neuter services. The department is reiterating that it is never too early to spay/neuter your pet, and early procedures actually prevent health issues like certain cancers and unwanted litters. They have also reiterated that spaying or neutering your pet will not change their personality or cause them to gain weight.

Visit animalcare.lacounty.gov to learn more about accessing spay and neuter services.

