Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
| Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.

The new center will be located at the former senior center property on Market Street, which Los Angeles County is transferring to the city of Santa Clarita to make this historic project possible.

“I’m excited and proud that we’ll have a local place to support our veterans with the resources they deserve and for all Santa Clarita Valley residents to access the arts,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated today during her remarks at the State of the County event hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This Arts and Veterans Center will not only celebrate creativity and self-expression for residents of all ages, but also deliver critical services that help our veterans thrive.”

Supervisor Barger presented a check for $50,000 to kick off funding for programs and services that will be offered at the Center. The facility will offer arts programming for all residents, as well as opportunities for veterans and their families to connect, heal, and engage in the arts while accessing resources like job training, mental health support, and community programming.

Onsite veterans services will be provided through the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and arts services will be provided through the city of Santa Clarita.

As part of the ceremony, Barger invited Los Angeles County’s Director of Military and Veteran Affairs, Jim Zenner, to join her on stage. She also asked all active-duty service members, reservists, and veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized for their service and sacrifice.

“This center is a testament to our shared commitment to those who have given so much to protect our freedoms,” Supervisor Barger added. “It will serve as a place of healing, growth, and community.”

Construction planning for the Arts and Veterans Center is underway with additional details to be announced in the coming months.

Photos from today’s State of the County event are accessible here .
