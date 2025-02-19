Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena

|
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
Join WEWIL Collaborative as they celebrate their third annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives have successfully taken three suspects into custody, linking multiple felony cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the grand re-opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena, a significant milestone in the community’s recovery following the Eaton Fire:
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
California Institute of the Arts presents "Work From Home," a postgrad group show Feb. 22-March 22 at The Reef LA.
Joshua trees are only pollinated by yucca moths, but how do the moths know when it is time to pollinate? That is what Pryce Millikin, a California State University, Northridge biology graduate student, is trying to figure out, and he’s asking the public to help.
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
