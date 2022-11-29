Barger Applauds One-Year Moratorium on Route Fire Insurance Coverage

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Monday, reacting to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s newly announced one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations for property owners within the recent Route Fire’s perimeter:

“I truly appreciate Commissioner Lara’s efforts to prevent residents from the Castaic area and surrounding communities from being dropped from their insurance policies. Wildfire survivors are often left to fend for themselves with little relief in sight from unforeseen economic burdens, like discontinued homeowners’ insurance policies. Our current tough economic climate is a call to action so that creative solutions are developed to help lift some of that burden. I want to make sure the constituents that I represent are aware of this moratorium and know they can count on this extra layer of support and protection.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...