Barger Applauds One-Year Moratorium on Route Fire Insurance Coverage

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Monday, reacting to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s newly announced one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations for property owners within the recent Route Fire’s perimeter:
“I truly appreciate Commissioner Lara’s efforts to prevent residents from the Castaic area and surrounding communities from being dropped from their insurance policies. Wildfire survivors are often left to fend for themselves with little relief in sight from unforeseen economic burdens, like discontinued homeowners’ insurance policies. Our current tough economic climate is a call to action so that creative solutions are developed to help lift some of that burden. I want to make sure the constituents that I represent are aware of this moratorium and know they can count on this extra layer of support and protection.”
Consultants working on a new museum in the SCV Historical Society’s Pardee House are looking for the community’s opinion as they develop new exhibits and they want to reach out to as many people as possible with a brief survey.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 15 additional deaths and 5,414 new cases countywide.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County over the Thanksgiving holiday in a report that includes numbers for the past two days, as well as 5,244 new cases countywide and 140 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
