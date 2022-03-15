header image

March 15
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Barger Backs Tax Relief for County Property Owners
| Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

This support for property owners is in response to the Board recently approving in January an extension of tenant protections through 2023.

“I’ve heard repeatedly from many property owners the devastating financial toll the pandemic has taken on them,” said Barger. “Some are elderly individuals who depend on their rental income to make ends meet. We can’t in good conscience balance COVID-19 relief on the backs of property owners. The County needed to put some skin in the game, and this motion was about delivering on the promise to share in the financial burden.”

“The eviction moratorium has prevented people from losing their housing, but our landlords have borne the brunt of this burden,” said Hahn. “While it is not within our authority to waive people’s property taxes, we can waive their late fees.”

As a next step, the County’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will proactively reach out to all property owners and share information about how to request cancellation of penalties, interests, costs and fees for late payments.

DCBA is also administering the County of Los Angeles Mortgage Relief Program, another resource that provides financial assistance to eligible property owners. More information about that program can be found at Financial Assistance.
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility

Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
FULL STORY...

Get Free Tax Prep From IRS VITA Volunteers

Get Free Tax Prep From IRS VITA Volunteers
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds taxpayers that March 16 is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Awareness Day.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop

Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott

Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
FULL STORY...
Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
Get Free Tax Prep From IRS VITA Volunteers
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds taxpayers that March 16 is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Awareness Day.
Princess Cruises Announces New Fleet Deployment Plans
Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line, announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022 and San Diego starting in September 2022. Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.
SCV Water Fix a Leak Week Urges Homeowners to Find, Repair Leaks
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency reminds residents that March 14-20 is Fix-A-Leak Week.
April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.
Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development
Maria Vartanian has been named Vice President of Business Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
May 14: Placerita Nature Center Hosting Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will hold an Open House Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host its first gala on Saturday, May 14, to commemorate a special evening of Building Hope, Celebrating Community!
A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jury Finds SCV Water Board Member Guilty of Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member has been found guilty of a single count of battery of a spouse, according to court officials.
Statewide Housing Plan Calls for Rapid Growth
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
March 14: Bridge to Home Shelter Ground Breaking
Bridge to Home will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new shelter facility Monday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway volunteers can earn up to $250 a month to clear litter from California’s highways as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California program.
