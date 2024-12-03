Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

There are some immediate changes that will be implemented in the Board’s meeting schedule at Supervisor Barger’s direction.

As memorialized in a letter sent to her colleagues, effective Jan. 1, board meetings will be held every Tuesday. This will result in the convening of 36 Board of Supervisors meetings in 2025, an increase of over 50 percent in meeting frequency. Public comment on policy motions not held for discussion by the Board of Supervisors will now take place at the start of the board meeting instead of at its end.

“It’s an honor and privilege to lead the Board of Supervisors as we continue to tackle the critical issues facing our County,” said Barger. “None of us know exactly what this next year will hold. But, here’s what I will say with certainty: the county of Los Angeles remains a strong and stable safety net for our communities. As someone who has dedicated my entire career to County service, I know the importance of our County’s role. Our commitment has always been to serve residents—and that will not change in the year ahead, no matter what is happening elsewhere. Los Angeles County will continue to stand as a beacon of hope, a safe harbor for our residents when they need us most.”

Barger shared she will focus her Chair year on uplifting public safety and unity. Her public safety work will center on helping people experiencing homelessness and foster youth, as well as investing in health and mental health systems.

Barger’s priorities also include supporting public safety agencies to ensure neighborhoods and businesses are protected. This year, the Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County bestowed the President’s Award upon Barger for her outstanding achievements and support of the law enforcement mission.

While delivering remarks about her upcoming Chair term, Barger addressed her fellow Supervisors directly.

“To my colleagues, I promise I will serve this Board with a steady hand,” she said. “I will seize opportunities for collaboration and continually emphasize that we’re at our best when we see one another’s perspectives. We owe it to our communities to work together. There’s a reason County Supervisors don’t have an R or a D next to their names on the ballot. County government is not about politics, it’s about people.”

Barger brings over three decades of leadership and experience exclusively focused on Los Angeles County government.

A full copy of Barger’s incoming Chair speech is available by clicking here.

Click here to view a video of Supervisor Barger delivering her Chair remarks.

